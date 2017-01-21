Sundance Report: Jessica Williams on Leaving 'The Daily Show' for the Buzzy 'Jessica James,' Her 'Star Wars' Dream Role, and More

From her debut on The Daily Show in 2012, Jessica Williams seemed primed for stardom. Williams was the youngest correspondent ever and a breath of fresh air as its first black female voice at a time when the show’s stable of faux reporters wasn’t nearly as diverse as it is today. Foremost, though, she was funny as hell, instantly becoming a viewer favorite; an online fan petition even lobbied for Williams to replace Jon Stewart before Trevor Noah took over in 2015.

Williams left the show last year, but with the Sundance unveiling of her first lead role in The Incredible Jessica James, it’s now obvious she was destined to leave the faux-news desk for acting. The comedy, which has been one of the most buzzed-about movies during the festival’s opening days, bursts with energy, mainly because of the Williams’s hilarious and vibrant performance — the type of star-making turn we’ve seen from Jenny Slate in Obvious Child, Brie Larson in Short Term 12, and Issa Rae on Insecure.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native specifically departed The Daily Show to make Jessica James. Written and directed by Jim Strouse (Grace Is Gone, People Places Things), the film follows the titular struggling playwright recovering from a break-up (her ex is played by Atlanta‘s Lakeith Stanfield) before beginning an unlikely relationship with a recent divorcée (Chris O’Dowd). In a sitdown with Yahoo Movies, Williams talked about the move from TV to movies, whether she misses The Daily Show, and why she really loves the new Star Wars films.

I heard that Jim Strouse wrote The Incredible Jessica James specifically for you? That was nice.

Williams: He did, which was really nice a thing to do. We did the movie People Places Things two years ago with Jemaine Clement and Regina Hall and Stephanie Allynne. I was a supporting character in that and while we were doing press for it, Jim was like, “I’m really happy you’re in the movie. I really just wish there were more scenes with you in them.” And then he says he sat with that and said, “I really wish someone would write a movie for Jessica. Oh wait, I could write a movie for Jessica.”

Did you have a lot of input into your character?

Yeah, we met a few times and starting working on this character and trying to figure her out and trying to put her in this story and trying to make her feel fresh and youthful and lively… I learned a lot about crafting a character for a movie. I also executive-produced it.

How close is Jessica James to Jessica Williams?

Jessica James has more chutzpah, you know? She’s a bit more outspoken, but there are shades of me in Jessica James. We both love to dance, we both abbreviate our words — we both hit the words with abbrevs. We both are complicated.

Speaking of dancing, you show off some serious moves over the opening credits. Is that an homage to Rosie Perez in Do the Right Thing?

Oh yeah, totally! Absolutely. It was definitely something that Jim mentioned, a nice little nod to that opening. Absolutely, it’s such an iconic opening. It’s like so disrespectful to compare my dancing to hers… The dancing is nowhere near Rosie Perez’s dancing [laughs].

As you said you had some clear input to the character, but Jim is a white male writing from the perspective of a black female. How do you know when that’s going to work?

Jim’s a very gentle writer. He writes jokes and punchlines and things that pack punch, but he’s very respectful of gender and race and issues that surround that. He’s very sensitive to that, which is crucial to making this movie, otherwise it probably wouldn’t have happened or we would’ve had a few snags.

But he said he wanted to make a movie that his young daughter could watch. He wanted something where a woman was unapologetically herself and spoke her mind. The romantic relationships are nice, but they don’t define her. I think that really helped with her being a woman. And also there’s not really a discussion about race in the movie… She is a black woman, I am a black woman, therefore this character is black, but that’s not necessarily the crux of the film.

As an aspiring playwright, Jessica constantly has to deal with is rejection. How do you deal with it?

Oh man, so much rejection, especially before I got The Daily Show. Still, even after I got The Daily Show. Just so many “No’s.” If it’s not a right fit you can’t force it, so the “No” needs to come. Because then an even better opportunity will come, and the “Yes’s” are way better.

