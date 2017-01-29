Sundance: 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' Takes Top Prize

'I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore' (Photo: Sundance Institute)

In a night chock-full of political commentary, Macon Blair's crime thriller I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore took home the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Awards ceremony.

As the evening's final award recipient, Blair echoed the anti-Trump sentiments of scores of winners and presenters before him when he said he felt "good in the face of all of this craven, repressive, cruel bullshit that's going on. Registries and border closings and defunding Planned Parenthood and all this f--king nonsense."

Though the film about a depressed woman who finds new purpose by tracking down the thieves who burglarized her wasn't a high-profile title at the festival (it came into Sundance with distribution in place from Netflix and XYZ Films), it managed to impress jurors, who opted for the first-time director's film over such critical darlings as Call Me by Your Name and top sale The Big Sick.

In a reversal from last year, a female helmer took the top director prize. Eliza Hittman won the U.S. directing award for Beach Rats, a drama about an aimless teen in Brooklyn struggling with issues of identity (last year, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the award for their Swiss Army Man). "Nothing is more taboo in this country than a woman with ambition," Hittman said while accepting the award.

Top U.S. documentary honors went to Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini's Dina, which chronicles the relationship of an eccentric suburban woman and a Walmart door-greeter. And Peter Nicks landed the top U.S. directing doc award for The Force. Nicks said he was inspired by the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire when making the film about the Oakland Police Department. Meanwhile, Matt Ruskin's Crown Heights, a drama about a wrongful murder conviction that was bought during the festival by Amazon, won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. And Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith took the screenplay prize for Ingrid Goes West, which sold to Neon last weekend.

The Incredible Jessica James star Jessica Williams, whose impassioned and humorous speech stole the show at last weekend's March on Main, hosted the ceremony, held Saturday at the Basin Recreation Field House in Park City. Williams kept it light, joking about the prospect of doing doing mushrooms in Park City and how a Jon Hamm sighting was "one of the most sexually liberating experiences in my entire life."

But the news of the day, particularly the implementation of President Trump's executive order banning refugees and some migrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, was referenced during a number of speeches, including one by Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge the artists and documentary subjects who are from Muslim-majority countries who joined us at this year's festival to share their work," she said, prompting an extended standing ovation from the likes of juror Peter Dinklage. "We know that closing our borders to these and other international artists stops the flow of ideas and inspiration that are so vital to the global community. We stand with you, and we stand with all people risking their lives for their values or seeking refuge from violence or persecution who are now denied entry to our county."

Many of the winners reiterated Putnam's sentiments or made veiled references to the new president as they accepted their awards. Joshua: Teenager Vs. Superpower director Joe Piscatella, whose film won Audience Award for world cinema documentary, said he hopes his film, which highlights human rights violations by the Chinese government and was bought during the festival by Netflix, emboldens audiences to "stand up in their own country when their government oppresses them."

Presenter Gael Garcia Bernal made a point of naming some of the countries affected by Trump's so-called Muslim ban, which went into effect yesterday and whose reverberations are being felt at airports across the country. "Today, I am from Iraq, Iran and Syria," the Mexican actor said.

In a more comic take on the day's news, Larry Wilmore said: "Even though I grew up Catholic, today I am a Muslim. Well I have to go to the airport tomorrow so I'll be Catholic again."

