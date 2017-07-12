'Suicide Squad 2': 'The Shallows' Director Frontrunner to Direct

By Borys Kit

Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed the shark thriller The Shallows, has emerged as the frontrunner to direct Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad 2.

The studio is eyeing a mid-2018 start for the sequel to its 2016 action movie that grossed $745.6 million worldwide.

Warners initially circled Mel Gibson to direct the project, but script delays pushed the production start and Gibson moved on. Sources say the studio recently received a new treatment and that a new script is being written.

David Ayer directed the initial outing, which featured an all-star cast that included Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.

Collet-Sera is known for his frequent collaborations with Liam Neeson in the action movie sphere: Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night and the upcoming The Commuter. He’s been near the top of the studio’s wish list since March.

One factor that may complicate dealing is his boarding Waco, a TV drama from Annapurna.



