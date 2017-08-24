Suicide Squad 2 is being fast-tracked

It’s no secret that ‘Suicide Squad 2’ is coming…

But it’s going to happen a lot sooner than we thought.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production of the upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel has been brought forward… despite the fact that the film still hasn’t pinned down a director.

“[Suicide Squad 2] is on the development fast-track and out to directors,” they revealed. “But the Joker and Harley Quinn movie is also moving fast as Warners has to contend with actors’ holding agreements.”

Of course, this comes on the back of news that The Joker and Harley Quinn will be getting their own spin-off from the directors of ‘Crazy Stupid Love’… as well as The Joker getting his very own solo movie.

That’s a lot of Batman villains heading to the big screen.

Still, it sounds as though ‘Suicide Squad 2’ will be leading the charge, with the Joker and Harley Quinn movie following close behind – heading into production shortly after ‘Suicide Squad 2’.

But we still have no idea who will direct the ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel…

Even though the likes of Mel Gibson and Guy Ritchie have been rumoured.

Although ‘Suicide Squad’ managed a pretty hefty box office run, earning a whopping $745.6 million worldwide, it wasn’t exactly a critical success. Most critics slammed the movie as a bit of a mess… and it currently holds a 25% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Ouch.

Still, the sequel is heading to the big screen sooner than we thought.

I guess it has to be better than the first one, right?

