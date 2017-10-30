Sue Perkins rounds on Kevin Spacey over coming-out statement

Sue Perkins has criticised Kevin Spacey for opening up about his sexuality in the same statement in which he apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behavior” with a 14-year-old in 1986.

The House Of Cards star and former artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre tweeted a statement, saying that he is living “as a gay man”, after actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of historical harassment.

He has been widely condemned for conflating the two statements.

Presenter, comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host Perkins, who has talked openly about her sexuality, wrote on Twitter “Well done Kev”.

She criticised the star for staying “silent on your sexuality” until the alleged sexual harassment.

“In doing so, you simultaneously undervalue the horrific nature of the allegation and set back the LGBT+ community. Well done”, she wrote.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp said Spacey, then aged 26, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment.

Spacey said he is “beyond horrified” by the claim, that he does not remember the alleged incident, “which would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior”.

He said the story “has encouraged me to address other things about my life”.

In the Twitter post, he added: “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”

Actor @billyeichner wrote: “That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.

“But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous.”

