The most successful Stephen King movie adaptations ever

With ‘The Dark Tower’ heading to cinemas, now’s a great time to examine Stephen King’s biggest hits, ranked by box office. But don’t expect to see ‘1408’ in the top five – we’ve adjusted for inflation, so these are the true Stephen King smashes, and every single one’s a classic.

5. Pet Sematary – $128.7 million

It might seem astonishing now, with ‘Pet Sematary’ solidified as one of the greatest – and scariest – movies ever made, but ‘Pet Sematary’ was badly received by critics. Thankfully, audiences were drawn to the film regardless. That’s possibly because it’s an adaptation of one of King’s most popular books, or it could’ve been pure word of mouth that packed out cinemas, but whatever it was, we’re glad to see it in the top five most successful King adaptations.

That’s because it’s brilliant. Like the original book, it’s a haunting mediation on life, death and grief – one that gets more powerful every time you experience it. It’s also incredibly faithful, with director Mary Lambert maintaining the bleak, downbeat ending, which some filmmakers would have been tempted to change. It’s also horrifying, with some of the most disturbing visuals in the history of King’s films, whether it’s a Zelda related jump scare, or Jud encountering Gage for the last time, there’s plenty here to give you nightmares.

Misery – $129 million

It’s currently the only Stephen King adaptation to win an Oscar (Best Actress for Kathy Bates), which says something about the quality of this incredible film. And that standard is maintained throughout the production, with Rob Reiner (‘Stand By Me’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘A Few Good Men’) directing and William Goldman (‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, ‘All the President’s Men’) writing the film’s screenplay, it couldn’t have been anything but great.

But who could have expected it to be this great? Well, the book’s fans for one – the film sticks extremely closely to the novel’s story / structure, with changes only made for pace. And, seeing as it’s one of King’s best (and most personal) tales, staying faithful to it was a very good idea.

The plot, about an obsessive fan who keeps her favourite author prisoner, torturing him as she demands he rewrites his latest book to her demands is perfection and, in an age of internet entitlement, is still achingly relevant.

Carrie – $141 million

With many critics considering ‘Carrie’ to be the equal to ‘The Shining’ in terms of quality and shocks, it seems appropriate that it comes just behind Stanley Kubrick’s classic in the box office rankings. But we’ll get to that film in a second, for now it’s all about Brian De Palma’s masterpiece.

Like ‘Misery’, Carrie stuck religiously to the source material, but unlike ‘Misery’ it’s full of supernatural shocks and (literally) buckets of gore. Anchored by an Oscar nominated performance by Sissy Spacek, this story of a bullied telekinetic’s eventual vengeance against her tormentors resonated with audiences, who came for the stylish filmmaking and stayed for the operatic heartbreak.

