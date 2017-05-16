Studio Insiders Say No Major ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

Contrary to reports, Warner Bros. and DC Films’ “Justice League” has not undergone massive reshoots, multiple people with knowledge of the film tell TheWrap.

“There has been no additional photography to date on ‘Justice League,’ we have planned and will shoot additional pickups early summer,” says one studio insider.

“Additional photography has always been planned like most pictures in general but certainly for a tentpole of ‘Justice League’s’ size and scope,” the source continued.

The report, which first appeared his morning on the website Splash Report, cites an anonymous source who claimed the Zack Snyder-directed tentpole has undergone “serious” reshoots, with more planned, that are so significant the film has essentially been “remade twice.”

Set to hit theaters Nov. 17, “Justice League” stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Zack Snyder directed the film, which is produced by Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder. Chris Terrio, who wrote Affleck’s 2012 Best Picture winner “Argo,” handled the script.

DC Films next has “Wonder Woman” which will be released in theaters on June 2, 2017.

