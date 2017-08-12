Studio Ghibli reopens for new Hayao Miyazaki film

It looks as though Studio Ghibli is back…

And their first project? A Hayao Miyazaki movie.

According to The Playlist, Studio Ghibli’s production department officially reopened on Friday to work on a new film by legendary filmmaker, Hayao Miyazaki – that’s right, he’s coming out of retirement.

“Details are yet to come, but if we needed any kind of good news on this Friday it’s that Studio Ghibli’s production department has officially been reopened today,” they revealed.

But what exactly are they working on?

Back in 2013, Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement… but it was relatively short-lived.

During the nationally televised Japanese television special ‘The Man Who Is Not Done: Hayao Miyazaki’, the acclaimed anime director hinted that he wanted to make another film, essentially coming out of retirement.

It turned out, he was secretly working on a film called ‘Boro the Caterpillar’ – initially intended to be a short film, but which Miyazaki admitted left him with an unsatisfied feeling. And back last year, he submitted proposals to turn it into a full-length feature, intending to release the movie in 2019… later pushing the release back to 2021.

“Miyazaki is at work on his new feature, which is either a feature length version of ‘Boro the Caterpillar’, or something else entirely.”

And I can’t help thinking it’s probably the former.

Either way, a new Hayao Miyazaki film is great news.

As for what that film will be, we’ll have to wait and see.

