Studio Ghibli to open Totoro theme park in Japan

In magnificent news for Studio Ghibli fans, the legendary Japanese animation house is to bring one of its greatest movie worlds to life.

Spread over a 200 acre site, a Ghibli anime theme park is to be built in the city of Nagoya, and will open in 2020 on the site of the 2005 World Expo, reports Variety.

The first attraction announced will be based on the studio’s 1988 film ‘My Neighbour Totoro’, for many the best movie in the Ghibli canon.

Acclaimed by critics, ‘Totoro’ tells the story of young sisters who move to an old country house while their mother convalesces following an illness.

There they discover a world of forest spirits, notably the huge creature Totoro.

Once opened, the park will then expand to encompass other movies from the studio.

‘Spirited Away’ would be a likely future inclusion, as it begins in an abandoned amusement park.

News also emerged back in 2015 of plans for a nature park based on the work by legendary Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki called ‘The Forest Where The Wind Returns’, set to open next year in Okinawa.

