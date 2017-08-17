Studio confirms production delay for Mission: Impossible 6 after Tom Cruise stunt fail

Paramount has confirmed press reports that Tom Cruise broke his ankle in a failed stunt attempt last weekend on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’, and that the injury will halt production on the movie.

A statement issued by the studio reads: “During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt.

“Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

And while that doesn’t sound too serious, sources on the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie have told Variety that Tom Cruise’s on-set injury will stop production for between six weeks and three months.

Cruise sustained the injuries as he attempted to leap between two buildings on the film’s London set last weekend.





Video posted of the incident show Cruise, 55, attached to cables trying to make the jump, but slamming into the wall.

After pulling himself up from a ledge, Cruise is then seen stumbling, and limping away.

TMZ reports that Cruise tried and failed the stunt ‘at least twice’ before the attempt which caused the costly injury.

Though the studio says the release date will not be affected, it will surely create a nightmare in rescheduling.

There is not only concern from other stars like Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, who will have other projects to go to, but also for those involved in Cruise’s other forthcoming projects.

Producer David Ellison is not only making ‘Mission: Impossible 6’, but also the ‘Top Gun’ sequel, with Paramount now concerned that the delay could impact on that movie too.

Cruise has become known for taking on his own stunts, reportedly shooting a zero-gravity scene in ‘The Mummy’ 64 times before he was satisfied with it.

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie series stunts have become increasingly hair-raising too, with ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ finding him hanging off the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the highest building in the world, and clinging to the side of a Airbus 400 during take off in a stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation’.

The most recent stunt was considerably less risky, however, but with a delay in production which could cost the studios millions – whether covered by insurance or not – it could have an impact on whether Cruise is permitted to do his own stunt work in the future.

