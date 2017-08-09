Studio boss hints that more Twilight and Hunger Games movies are on the way

More Katniss?… studio boss hints that there are ‘more stories to tell’ – Credit: Lionsgate

It could be a good day for ‘Twilight’ and ‘Hunger Games’ fans.

The CEO of Lionsgate, the studio behind both the billion dollar franchises, has hinted that there could well be further chapters in store.

“There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” Jon Feltheimer told investors in the company (via Variety).

The remark suggests that if Suzanne Collins, the writer of the ‘Hunger Games’ books, and Stephenie Meyer, who penned the ‘Twilight’ series, give their go-ahead, more movies could be on the cards.

(Credit: Lionsgate) More

“If it were possible for us all to get in a room together and have exhibitors and studios and digital distributors all get in a room together, I’ve seen enough research to really believe that it’s really something that would be good for everybody,” Feltheimer added.

It would be at least financially rewarding to explore the worlds of Katniss and Cullen a little further.

Over four movies, the adaptations of Suzanne Collins’ three YA novels hauled in nearly $3 billion in just three years, and made an international star of Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role of freedom fighter Katniss Everdeen.

‘The Twilight Saga’, meanwhile, amounted to five movies, topping $3.3 billion.

Feltheimer has referred to the possibility of more films in the ‘Hunger Games’ series before, revealing in 2015 that the studio is ‘actively looking at some development and thinking about prequel and sequel possibilities’.

Read More:

McConaughey addresses ‘leaning’ meme

Daft extras who ruined their moment

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split



