Stream This: Carrie Fisher's 'Postcards from the Edge'

Carrie Fisher will always be valorized for her role in saving an entire galaxy from Imperial tyranny as heroic princess-turned-general, Leia Organa. But back here on terra firma, the Star Wars royal, who passed away on Dec. 26, also came to the rescue of numerous Hollywood productions as a highly sought-after “script doctor” throughout the ’80s and ’90s. Recent tributes to Fisher have credited her with making key contributions to hits such as Sister Act and The Wedding Singer, even though — as per industry convention — her name doesn’t appear in the credits of the films from screenplays she reportedly punched up.

That’s why, despite a prolific and profitable writing career that includes novels, one woman shows, and a TV movie, Fisher has only one feature film script officially on her resume: 1990’s Postcards from the Edge, the under-appreciated Hollywood-insider comedy adapted from her own novel and directed by Mike Nichols. (The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.)

Originally published in 1987, Postcards recounts the journey from addiction to sobriety undertaken by actress Suzanne Vale (played by Meryl Streep in the film version), one she makes with the help of her friends and family, most notably her mother, showbiz legend Doris Mann (Shirley MacLaine). It’s a tale that has obvious similarities to Fisher’s own life story as the child of Hollywood royalty — Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher — who publicly struggled with drug addiction, although she resisted discussing how much of the semi-autobiographical plot was actually her own. ”I wrote about a mother actress and a daughter actress,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 1990. ”I’m not shocked that people think it’s about me and my mother. It’s easier for them to think I have no imagination for language, just a tape recorder with endless batteries.”

Much of the mother/daughter material was written expressly for the screen version of Postcards, as Doris has a smaller presence in the novel. But having cast actresses of Streep and MacLaine’s caliber, it’s no wonder that Fisher and Nichols would want them to share the frame as much as possible. And their scenes together crackle with an electric wit and impressive economy, as Fisher expertly sums up years of personal history in a handful of incisive lines of dialogue. “My daughter doesn’t like it when I talk,” Doris remarks at one point, and Suzanne immediately validates that opinion by rolling her eyes. While their conflict may be a familiar one — predicated on Suzanne’s feelings of inadequacy and Doris’s mixture of jealousy and love as she regards her daughter’s whirlwind experience in show biz — it’s dramatized and performed in compellingly complex ways.

Take one of Postcards’ best known sequences, where MacLaine belts out Stephen Sondheim’s defiant cry of a song, “I’m Still Here,” in front of assembled guests at Suzanne’s “welcome home from rehab” party. Another writer probably would have used this moment to underline Suzanne’s insecurity and Doris’s desire for attention. But in Fisher’s version, Suzanne is among the partygoers clamoring for her mother to perform, and regularly smiles throughout her bravura rendition. It’s a scene that demands to be watched twice: the first time to take in MacLaine’s performance, and the second to track the rich mixture of emotions that dance across Streep’s face — from admiration at her mother’s moxie to frustration that Doris is, in part, using this song as yet another matronly lecture, this time in song form.

Seen today, Postcards from the Edge isn’t just a lived-in portrait of a mother/daughter relationship: It’s also a trend-setting Hollywood satire. Made two years before Robert Altman’s more celebrated industry send-up, The Player, Nichols and Fisher anticipate that movie in several notable ways, including an extended opening tracking shot, a parade of famous faces making cameos, and a final sequence that knowingly breaks the wall between art and artifice. In The Player’s deservedly lauded first scene, Altman’s camera roams around a studio lot for nearly eight minutes, listening in on various pitch meetings. Then, in its darkly funny closing moments, Tim Robbins’s studio executive listens to a pitch that summarizes the movie the audience just watched.

