What to Stream: 3 Movies With Stellar Car Chases in Honor of ‘The Fate of the Furious’
It’s time to ride or die with The Fate of the Furious this weekend! In honor of living a quarter mile at a time, here are three car-chase movies you can stream right now.
Gone in 60 Seconds (1974)
Don’t confuse this with the Nicolas Cage remake. H.B. Halicki wrote, directed, starred in, and was the main stunt driver for this ’70s thriller. The climactic car chase lasts 40 minutes and includes unplanned crashes. Check out the chaos on Amazon.
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry (1974)
Peter Fonda and Susan George play the titular reluctant lovers on the run. A supermarket heist leads to a chase through an expansive walnut grove, with several police cars as well as a helicopter in pursuit. You watch it on Vudu.
Bullitt (1968)
In the certified classic of cinematic car chases, Steve McQueen did his own stunt driving, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour. The film received an Academy Award for best editing, due largely to the especially impressive chase. This masterpiece is available on iTunes.
