Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for X-23 role in Logan

Who doesn’t love a great ‘what if’ story? This is one that’s sure to excite today’s film fans.

Millie Bobby Brown, the 13-year old English actress who shot to stardom in 2016 with her role in hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ has revealed she was among the contenders for the role of Laura, AKA X-23, in this year’s hit comic book movie ‘Logan.’

Speaking to fellow actress Evan Rachel Wood as part of Variety‘s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, Brown says she considers it her finest audition, losing out on the role to Dafne Keen.

“It meant so much to me… I was like, ‘It’s going to be amazing, I’m going to really prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines.

“Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me. It was like, ‘oh my goodness!’ It was one of the best auditions.”

Given the obvious similarities between the characters of Eleven and Laura – taciturn prepubescent girls with alarming, rage-fuelled super-powers – it’s very easy to envisage Brown in the role.

But there are no sour grapes on Brown’s part, as she describes Keen’s performance in ‘Logan’ as “incredible.”

Season two of ‘Stranger Things’ comes to Netflix on 31 October, whilst ‘Logan’ is released to home entertainment in the UK on 10 July.

