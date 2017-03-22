'Stranger Things' Star Does Ferris Bueller in Nostalgic Ad Campaign

By Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Peckish for a slice of ’80s nostalgia?

Domino’s has enlisted Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, who stars as popular high school heartthrob Steve Harrington on the Netflix series, for a series of commercials based on the classic John Hughes 1986 teenage comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Keery is the spitting image of Matthew Broderick‘s truant rebel Bueller in his acid-washed jeans and white high tops in the ad that re-enacts the climactic scene from the film in which Ferris races across backyards and hops fences to get home before his parents find out he ditched school — or, in Keery’s case, to meet a pizza delivery man.

Keery is shown snagging a beer from the grasp of a barbecuing neighbor and stopping to introduce himself to bikini-clad sunbathers, just as Broderick did some 30 years before. The ad even features a cameo by Alan Ruck, who played Bueller’s best friend Cameron in the original film, dressed in the character’s iconic Red Wings jersey.

Stranger Things, which is set in a small town in the 1980s, became a nationwide phenomenon last summer on Netflix, and the series’ setting was a large contributing factor to its charm.

For comparison, here’s the original scene:

In another ad, Keery reenacts Broderick’s famous opening monologue from the film, breaking the fourth wall and talking directly to the camera while showering and getting ready for the day ahead:

And here’s Broderick’s original introduction, for comparison, with significantly less product placement:

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’: Watch a trailer:



