Stranger Things Season 3: Everything we know so far

‘Stranger Things’ is back… and it’s better than ever.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve been dying to watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two. Thankfully, the wait is over and we finally get to return to Hawkins for another weird and wonderful story – taking us deep into the Upside Down and the underbelly of Hawkins Lab.
And while we’re back with plenty of familiar faces, there are some new ones too – new kid Max makes an excellent addition to the group, while Bob is clearly on his way to becoming the new Barb.
But what if you’ve already binged Season Two?
Not to worry – there’s plenty more to come in Season 3. Eventually.
**Spoiler Warning: Don’t read on if you haven’t seen ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two**
Here’s what we know so far:
Season 3 will jump forward in time
‘Stranger Things’ was a smash hit as soon as it aired on Netflix.
But after Season One, it took the Duffer Brothers another 15 months to write, film and produce Season Two. Now, with the likes of Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Millie Bobbie Brown bagging plenty of film and TV roles between them, it could prove even more challenging to get the cast together for Season Three.
Either way, it likely ‘Stranger Things’ won’t return until 2019.
And that’s at the earliest.
Much like the time jump between the first and second season, it’s already been confirmed that Season Three will leap forward yet again, to keep up with its growing, young stars. And that likely means Eleven will get even longer hair by the time Season Three comes around.
The Mind Flyer will probably be back
‘Stranger Things’ Season Two left us on quite a cliffhanger.
After vanquishing the Mind Flayer (or Shadow Monster, or Thesselhydra) and closing the portal to the Upside Down, it looked as though the residents of Hawkins had triumphed over evil. But that ominous final scene – the one where we spot the Mind Flayer, back in the Upside Down, looming over the shadowy version of Hawkins Middle School, left quite an impression.
“They’ve shut the door on the Mind Flayer, but not only is it still there in the Upside Down, it’s very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven,” Ross Duffer told THR. “It had not encountered her and her powers until that final episode. Now, it knows that she’s out there. We wanted to end on a little bit of an ominous note.”
Clearly, the Mind Flayer isn’t done with Will and his pals just yet.
And we can likely expect the Upside Down dwelling monster to be back in Season Three.
How will it return from the Upside Down?
Now, here’s an interesting one – has Will been cured?
The young Will Byers has been used as a gateway from the Upside Down before… and the actor Noah Schnapp wonders whether he’s actually rid of the Mind Flayer, or whether that insidious creature still has a hold on him.
“I personally think it’s not all out of him,” he told THR. “I feel like it can’t be. There’s this massive monster taking over all of Hawkins, and all you have to do is light a few fires and turn on a few heaters, and he’s gone? It just doesn’t make sense to me, really. He’s still there – I just don’t know how.
But he’s not the only one who could have been infected by the Upside Down.
Let’s not forget that while in the belly of the beast, both Jim Hopper and Dustin were sprayed in the face with that weird, gross dust… and Dustin even complained that he got some of it in his mouth. Could either of them be infected?
Dr Brenner could make a return
What about the sinister Dr Brenner?
Although he was only featured in flashbacks and visions during ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two, that doesn’t rule out the good doctor making a triumphant return in Season Three. In fact, there have been numerous hints that he’s going to be making a comeback.
“I would say that if we were going to kill Brenner… as an audience member watching the show, if that was his death, that would be very unsatisfying to me—when the monster jumps on him and we cut away,” Matt Duffer told IGN. “He would deserve much more than that as an ending. So yes, there’s a possibility of seeing him again.”
Not to mention, there were suggestions in Season Two that Brenner is still alive.
Even Matthew Modine isn’t convinced that Brenner has bitten the dust.
During an interview with Yahoo, the man himself hinted that he may have survived.
“If that means, is Dr. Martin Brenner dead, I would ask, how do you define death?”
‘Stranger Things’ stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sean Astin, and Dacre Montgomery.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.
