Stranger Things Season 2: Why Sean Astin's Bob is the hero Hawkins doesn’t deserve (spoilers)

‘Stranger Things’ season 2 finally delivered justice for Barb Holland but there’s a new Hawkins resident who very much deserves his own – and that person is Bob Newby.

Sean Astin joined the cast as the loveable-yet-nerdy new boyfriend of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and proved once again how good he is at playing the heroic supporting character, but alas, unlike Samwise Gamgee, Bob didn’t survive until the end and I am heartbroken for him.

You see, Bob was clearly never going to make it out of season 2 alive. Bob couldn’t, because how would Joyce and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) be able to act upon their very obvious mutual attraction with him in the picture? But Joyce was certainly not going to end things with Bob because Bob was just too nice a guy and a welcome reminder of the normal life she could live.

Bob was the geek in high school who went on to work at the local Radio Shack and couldn’t believe his luck that he was dating Joyce, one of his most popular classmates. Bob made her feel loved and wanted and showed a ridiculous amount of patience when she became understandably anxious about Will, even though he didn’t know anything about the events of season one.

Joyce, however, didn’t show Bob the same level of affection. It was very clear that the balance of the relationship was very much tipped in her favour and clearly she knew that Bob was willingly allowing himself to be wrapped around her little finger. This is not an attack on Joyce, by the way, as surely anyone who has been through what she has would try and grasp onto some semblance of normalcy, even if her love for Bob didn’t run as deep as his. Even Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) recognised this, though his attitude towards Bob was pretty rude considering the support he’s shown the family and the fact that Bob let him and Will (Noah Schnapp) borrow an expensive video camera for their trick or treating outing on Halloween.

But it was obvious that Joyce was reluctant to commit and wasn’t in it for the long run as she didn’t let Bob in on any of their family’s secrets until half-way through the season, and that was only so she could use Bob’s intelligence to help find Hopper.

That brings us to Bob’s heroics. “Bob the brain” is what they used to call him in high school and Bob used his on several occasions to save our favourite characters’ lives. When Jim is stuck in the Shadow Monster’s underground tunnels, Bob is the one who works out that Will’s drawings are a map of Hawkins and helps them find the approximate location where the chief is trapped. Still pretty clueless to what the hell is going on, Bob then helps Joyce down into the tunnels and goes in himself to help find Hopper, putting his girlfriend’s needs before his own.

