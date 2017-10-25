Stranger Things: What you need to know before Season Two

It’s almost time for ‘Stranger Things’ to return.

But are you all caught up ready for Season Two?

It’s been a long wait since ‘Stranger Things’ first appeared on Netflix back last year. An explosive mix of ‘80s pop culture and terrifying sci-fi horror, ‘Stranger Things’ captured imaginations across the globe. Following a group of children as they encounter otherworldly evil and are forced to save one of their own, ‘Stranger Things’ made quite the impression.

And we’ve been eagerly awaiting ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two.

Now, with the new season just days away, it’s time to look back at what happened…

The Vanishing of Will Byers

It all began when Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) went missing.

In fact, it’s the defining story arc of the entire season. At first dismissed as a young boy playing hookey, the vanishing of Will Byers turned out to be something far more sinister.

After a particularly intense game of Dungeons & Dragons with his pals, Will Byers was pursued by an inter-dimensional evil – a creature we later came to know as the Demogorgon. Seemingly kidnapped by the demonic-looking creature, he ended up in the Upside-Down – a parallel dimension full of strange black vines, and a toxic atmosphere.

And that was the least of his worries.

Stalked by the Demogorgon through this strange, new world, Will relied on his uncanny wits to keep himself alive… and to stay hidden from the ‘80s inspired creature.

Thankfully, his family never gave up hope… and it made for some of the most memorable moments in TV history. Back in our dimension, Will’s mother, Joyce (played by Winona Ryder) realises that a series of static-filled telephone calls and flickering lights are actually her son trying to communicate.

And in one of the most memorable moments of ‘Stranger Things’ Season One, she even managed to contact her son using only a string of fairy lights and some intense scribbling across the living room wall.

But where did the Upside-Down come from?

Sherriff Hopper (played by David Harbour) is finally convinced that something strange is going on… and after a bit of digging, he concludes that all the weirdness is connected to the shady goings-on over at Hawkins National Laboratory.

And he’s not wrong.

The Upside-Down has likely always been there… but the fabric between worlds was weakened following a series of tests over at Hawkins lab. The secretive government facility was led by Dr Martin Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) – a powerful government bod conducting clandestine experiments on a number of children at the facility.

And one of those children is Eleven.

The young girl known as Eleven (played by Millie Bobbie Brown) managed to escape the facility using her innate psionic abilities – that’s right, she can do some crazy stuff with just her mind. And that includes killing off her abusive guards as she makes an action-packed escape.

