Stranger Things WILL last longer than four seasons?

From Digital Spy

The return of Stranger Things is now less than a month away, but fans got some alarming news a few weeks ago when co-creator Ross Duffer declared that the show might only be a "four-season thing and then out".

But quit the fearing. Because Ross, his brother (and show co-creator) Matt and executive producer Shawn Levy have clarified to Entertainment Weekly that the Netflix hit will probably last longer than four seasons, after all.

"Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors' agents," explained Levy.

"The truth is we're definitely going four seasons and there's very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."

Ok, so there's a chance it's not lasting much longer than four seasons, but we'll take that answer for now.

Ross Duffer went on to add that Stranger Things could outstay its welcome if it goes on and on.

"There's too much to deal with in one more season," he said. "If we're able to, there will be at least four, there could be more.

"I think there's going to come a point where why aren't these people leaving Hawkins? Like we're going to stretch credibility. It wasn't intended to be a seven-season thing."

What we do know for sure at this point is that Stranger Things has got a second season, which arrives on Netflix on October 27.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like