'Stranger Things' Breakout Millie Bobby Brown Set to Star in 'Godzilla' Sequel

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has nabbed her first film role … and it’s monstrous.

Brown has signed on to star in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Legendary’s sequel to its 2014 creature feature directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One).

Michael Dougherty is directing the new project, which he also co-wrote with Zach Shields, his partner on Legendary’s horror movie Krampus.

Details of the plot are being kept secret, as are character details.

King of Monsters is part of a giant monster cinematic universe that also includes Kong: Skull Island. Kong is due to hit theater March 10 while King of Monsters is scheduled for a release on March 22, 2019.

Alex Garcia is overseeing for Legendary.

Brown had appeared on shows such as Once Upon a Time and Grey’s Anatomy before landing the role of the mysterious and telekinetic girl Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show became a sensation, earning nominations for a best drama series Golden Globe, and it thrust Brown into the pop culture spotlight. Playing the part also snagged Brown nominations for SAG and People’s Choice awards.

