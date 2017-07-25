Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One is already getting a roasting online

Backlash… the reception for Spielberg’s new movie Ready Player One has been a little polarising – Credit: Warner Bros

Although there’s only been a glimpse of Steven Spielberg’s new movie ‘Ready Player One’ released online, the kick back has already begun in earnest.

A full and official trailer for the movie, adapted from the cult Ernest Cline novel, appeared at Comic Con on Sunday.

And while some have hailed it, there’s a backlash brewing, and it’s over the trailer’s excessive use of around a billion different pop culture references.





Though excessive pop cultural references is pretty much the backbone of Cline’s book, it’s still got movie buffs all riled up.

STRANGER THINGS: am i a good show or just pointlessly referential

READY PLAYER ONE: hold my john hughes reference beer — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) July 25, 2017





On one hand, I'm glad the Ready Player One movie has brought renewed scrutiny to the book, which is extremely terrible — EHTN (@AtonalAsterisk) July 24, 2017





Ready Player One looks good in the sense that it confirms how much of a bummer it's been to watch Spielberg get worse over time. — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) July 24, 2017





Ready Player One is a weaponized Reddit thread about what would happen if video games came to life. It's a virus and it must be stopped. — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) July 23, 2017





Ready player one, originally titled "references, the movie." — Bowman (@bowmanisgod) July 24, 2017





So Ready Player One is just a live action Lego Movie right? pic.twitter.com/BLz3n3gq4z — Fenn Forever (@fennisbest) July 25, 2017





ready player one is hundreds of pages of mansplaining 80s culture — tristan (@blacklodgebear) July 24, 2017





Ready Player One (20017) pic.twitter.com/GQqwiHVOF3 — Imp for All Seasons (@CertainImp) July 24, 2017





This appeared to sum up the general feeling.

Here's the official trailer for READY PLAYER ONE: pic.twitter.com/0rQnUE5LdK — Neil Cicierega (@neilcic) July 22, 2017





Some, who are fans of the book, are also concerned about whether it’ll be a faithful representation of it once it hits the big screen.

Writes Dustin Rowles on movie and culture site Pajiba: “Maybe the movie will be great, but this doesn’t look like anything I remember from the book. I mean, there’s obviously more to the movie than this two and a half minutes, but the universe created in the trailer does not look familiar to me.”

Of course, it’s not all bad. Some folk – and fans of the book – are now extremely excited by the prospect, and a bit saddened that there’s a backlash at all.

I've watched the READY PLAYER ONE trailer more times than I should probably admit. So freaking hyped for that film. Can't wait to see more. — Lawrence Lasky (@Larry_Lasky) July 24, 2017





The negativity surrounding READY PLAYER ONE severely depresses me. Just how much of a punching bag it's become, regardless of quality. — Tony Goldmark (@tonygoldmark) July 24, 2017





The movie stars Tye Sheridan as a young man living in a poverty stricken near future, who escapes to the Oasis, a virtual world where he gorges himself on 80s games, movies and pop culture.

Also starring are Olivia Cooke, TJ Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, and Simon Pegg. It’s due out March 30, 2018.

