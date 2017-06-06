Steven Spielberg Pentagon Papers Film Adds Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Whitford

Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Alison Brie, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Zach Woods have joined the ensemble of Steven Spielberg’s “The Papers,” which already stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. The film centers on the Washington Post’s decision to publish the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971.

Formerly known as “The Post,” the movie is a co-production between Amblin Entertainment and Fox. The film has been fast-tracked with the hope of making this year’s awards season race, with production already underway.

The movie will see a limited release on Dec. 22 and go wide on Jan. 12, 2018.

Amy Pascal’s Pascal Pictures purchased the spec from Liz Hannah last fall, with Pascal on board to produce along with Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Rachel O’Connor will executive produce with Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim and Trevor White, and Adam Somner.

The pic will be co-financed by Fox and Amblin Entertainment. Fox will handle domestic distribution; international will be Amblin, through its output deals with Universal, eOne, Reliance, and others.

The Pentagon Papers made headlines prior to publication when the Post’s editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Kay Graham challenged the federal government over their right to publish them.

Together, the two formed an unlikely team, as they were forced to come together and make the bold decision to support The New York Times and fight the Nixon Adminstration’s unprecedented attempt to restrict the first amendment.

Hanks would play Bradlee and Streep would play Graham. Both actors, who are repped by CAA, are coming off critically acclaimed roles, with Streep receiving her 20th Oscar nomination for her performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and Hanks earning high praise for “Sully.”

Whitford recently signed on to Legendary’s sequel “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and most recently starred in Jordan Peele’s box office smash “Get Out.” He’s represented by Greenlight Management and ICM Partners.

Paulson recently starred in “American Horror Story: Roanoke” and “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” where she played Marcia Clark and won an Emmy in the best lead actress in a limited series category. She recently wrapped production on “Ocean’s Eight.” She is repped by CAA.

Odenkirk can currently be seen on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” which is earning him rave reviews yet again and is likely to put him in the mix for best actor this Emmy season. He is repped by WME and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

Rhys can still be seen on FX’s “The Americans,” which just wrapped its fifth season and is expected to be a player in this year’s Emmy season. He also earned rave reviews for his guest role in the final season of HBO’s “Girls.” He is repped by WME and United Agents.

Coon has had strong spring on the small screen receiving critical acclaim for her role in FX’s “Fargo” and the final season of “The Leftovers.” She is repped by UTA and Jason Kendziera Management.

Brie can currently be seen in “The Family Man” opposite Gerard Butler and also has the New Line comedy “The Disaster Artist” bowing later this year. She is repped by WME and Rise Management.

Plemons can be seen next in Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles” followed by the New Line comedy “Game Night.” He is repped by Talentworks. Stuhlbarg can currently be seen in FX’s “Fargo” and also has the Hulu series “The Looming Tower” shooting later this year. He is repped by ICM Partners and Viking Entertainment.