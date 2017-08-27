Stephen King’s It is terrifying according to early buzz

It looks as though ‘It’ is absolutely terrifying.

At least, according to early social media reactions.

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘It’ won’t appear in cinemas until early next month… but it’s already terrifying fans after an early critics screening. There aren’t any full reviews available a yet, but the social media embargo has been lifted.

And it sounds as though the upcoming horror flick lives up to the hype.

Here’s some of the first reactions:

(And they’re very positive).

LOVED #ItMovie. Captured the spirit of the book & still created something new. Perfect combo of dark & fun. & The Losers Club was PERFECT! pic.twitter.com/ipkKlAORyt — ✨ Rachel Heine ✨ (@RachelHeine) August 26, 2017





Saw #ITMovie I loved it. Then took trash out in my empty, dark, stairwell… SHIT FREAKED ME OUT CAUSE THAT MOVIE SCARED ME LIKE FOR REAL — Mark E Reilly (@ReillyAround) August 26, 2017





Just saw IT. Really well done. Cast were all great with some twisted visuals. Going to make a ton of money. Ready for the sequel tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XYTEG39YCX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 26, 2017





Thrilled I can now say that IT is spectacular. Totally terrifying, but also amazing fun (the Losers are PERFECT). Top 10 candidate for me. pic.twitter.com/XjQHyNmSEq — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) August 26, 2017





I can say I saw #IT tonight. And IT was great. Cast is excellent. And, yes, is scary! This will be a, ahem, monster at the box office. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 26, 2017





IT was terrifying and hilarious and delightful, so we're deciding to see how this thing goes. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/FI6zuvki3h — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) August 26, 2017





IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year pic.twitter.com/tYpaNFHOsu — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) August 26, 2017





As you can see, the critics already love the movie… but it’s probably best to keep your expectations in check. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve been burned by early buzz.

That said… it’s a very good sign.

These early reactions certainly seem to gel with what we’ve seen so far – that ‘It’ will be a terrifying, nostalgic romp with some familiar scares and a few new tricks. And that’s exactly what we want from the adaptation of such an iconic novel.

Will ‘It’ set the box office alight?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But it all looks very promising… and it’s apparently on track for the biggest opening weekend of any R-rated horror film ever.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Steven Williams and Owen Teague.

Andrés Muschietti directed the film, based on a script by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ opens in cinemas on 8 September 2017.

