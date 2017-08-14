Stephen King’s It offers a chilling new look at Pennywise

He’s here… and ‘It’ looks absolutely terrifying.

The upcoming remake of Stephen King’s ‘It’ brings the classic horror tale to the big screen. And it looks as though Pennywise is every bit as terrifying as his previous incarnation… at least, if this creepy new photo is anything to go by.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we get another, closer look at Bill Skarsgard in period garb as everyone’s favourite killer clown.

And it really is quite disturbing.

Clearly, Skarsgard is dialling up the creep factor with this unsettling new image:

And he’s enjoying every minute.

According to director Andy Muschietti, the iconic killer clown is relishing the fear and anguish he brings to the town of Derry… and the terror he strikes into each and every victim.

“He is present. It’s not like one of those movies where you can hide the monster,” he explained. “He’s front and centre, he does his show, and he has an act. He is a clown.”

“It’s just that… Pennywise is really entertaining himself, taking the form of whatever frightens his prey the most, but always defaulting to the shape of this unsettling harlequin.”

“It truly enjoys the shape of the clown Pennywise, and enjoys the game and the hunt,” added the man behind the makeup, Bill Skarsgard. “What’s funny to this evil entity might not be funny to everyone else. But he thinks it’s funny.”

But that’s not all – we’ve got another look at the Loser’s Club, too:

Clearly, ‘It’ has taken plenty of inspiration from ‘80s horror classics… and there’s more than a subtle nod to the hit TV show, ‘Stranger Things’, too. After all, ‘It’ even includes one of the show’s stars, Finn Wolfhard, as Loser’s Club member, Richie Tozier.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Steven Williams and Owen Teague.

Andrés Muschietti directed the film, based on a script by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ opens in cinemas on 8 September 2017.

