Stephen King's 'Gerald's Game' for Netflix gets suspenseful first trailer

It’s a great time to be a Stephen King fan — and not just because we’ve just debuted Yahoo Movies’ exclusive interview with the undisputed master of horror. Between The Dark Tower and It on the big-screen, and Mr. Mercedes and The Mist on TV, 2017 has been awash in King adaptations. And while Andrés Muschietti’s upcoming take on the author’s Pennywise-the-clown opus has the biggest pop-culture buzz ahead of its theatrical debut this Friday, another eagerly anticipated take on a King tale is headed our way courtesy of Netflix: the debut trailer for Gerald’s Game indicates it’ll be a psychological thriller of a most restrained sort.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, whose prior works — Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil — mark him as one of American cinema’s finest horror filmmakers, Gerald’s Game will tell the tale of Jessie Burlingame (Carla Gugino), who takes a trip to a remote cabin with her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood), where she agrees to be handcuffed to their bed for a bit of kinky sex. The problem, as the above trailer explicates, is that Gerald soon meets an unfortunate fate, leaving Jessie locked there with no way to escape. Making matters worse are the painful demons desperate to escape her subconscious in order to do her in — not to mention a rabid dog that finds its way into the house.

King tells us that Gerald’s Game is “terrific” in our exclusive chat, and its first promo — not to mention excellent creative team — and we like what we see so far. Gerald’s Game debuts on Netflix Sept. 29.

Pennywise comes alive in exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at Stephen King’s ‘It’:

