Stephen King's It director not a fan of original Tim Curry version

Andrés Muschietti, the director who’s bringing Stephen King’s murderous shapeshifter Pennywise to screens in the movie reboot of his novel ‘It’, is not a fan of the original Tim Curry version, he’s revealed.

Curry played the clown in a two-part miniseries in 1990 for ABC in the US, and his horrifying make-up has long been admired in horror circles.

But seemingly, not by Muschietti.

“To be honest, I wasn’t a big fan of the miniseries,” he told SFX magazine.

“I was not a child anymore when it came out in 1990. So my attachment was very much to the book and to the world of Stephen King more than the miniseries.

“I totally acknowledge how iconic that miniseries was for a generation. But also you have to say that it impacted that generation because they saw it with very young eyes as a TV movie or on VHS.

“A lot of people don’t remember the whole thing, but they are terrified of the iconic scenes of the clown behind the sheets in the beginning and the storm drain.”

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

And while he might not be a fan of the ‘iconic’ series, luckily, Muschietti, who made his name making the 2013 horror ‘Mama’, has a fan in King, who has seen the new version.

“He sent me a personal note,” Muschietti added. “When he saw it, we started exchanging emails.

“He said it exceeded his expectations. He was very moved. He loved it.”

Starring Jaeden Lieberher from ‘Midnight Special’ and Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’, it finds Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise terrorising the Losers’ Club, a group of outcast teens living in a backwater town.

It’s out in the UK on September 8.

Read more

Tom Cruise injured on Mission: Impossible set

Cameron explains why all T-800 Terminators look like Arnie

Sharon Stone posts amazing video of her Basic Instinct audition



