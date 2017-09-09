Stephen King’s It is already breaking box office records

It’s official – Stephen King’s ‘It’ is making an absolute killing.

And it’s just nabbed the biggest UK opening day for a horror movie.

According to Deadline, the new adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘It’ is breaking worldwide box office records just days after its release… and it’s set for one hell of an opening weekend.

“It has logged the biggest opening day ever for a horror film in the U.K., Brazil, Russia, Australia, Holland and across Eastern Europe,” they revealed. “In Spain, the grosses for the movie were more than double of The Conjuring and Annabelle and it logged the biggest opening day for a Warner Bros. film this year.”

“Stephen King’s It has been released in 46 markets and is breaking opening first day records already in some key countries. It has grabbed $16.1M so far on 10,560 screens bringing its running cume up to $25.7M for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.”

And here in the UK, it looks as though Pennywise is dominating the box office.

“Capturing a big 86% share of the Top 5 films in the market, the UK opened to an estimated $4.5M on Friday from 1,342 screens, becoming the biggest opening day ever for a horror film and chalking up the biggest opening day for the studio in 2017.”

All this on top of some staggering US domestic figures.

Estimated to have made a whopping $51 million on its day of release, ‘It’ is now on course for the biggest R-rated opening day ever. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, it’s also on course for a massive $103 – $108 million opening weekend.

In fact, some box office predictors are estimating that ‘It’ could reach as high as $120 million in its opening weekend.

Either way, it sounds as though Stephen King’s ‘It’ is terrifying audiences across the globe. And it’s making an absolute fortune in the process.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Steven Williams and Owen Teague.

Andrés Muschietti directed the film, based on a script by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ opens in cinemas on 8 September 2017.

