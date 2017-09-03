Stephen King was ‘not prepared’ for It

Stephen King has already seen ‘It’.

Twice.

And it sounds as though he really loved it.

During an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the legendary horror writer, and author of the original novel, revealed that he wasn’t prepared for the new movie.

“I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was,” he said. “It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are gonna relate to.”

Of course, the upcoming movie is an adaptation of his own seminal work… and perhaps that makes the author a little biased. But considering that he was reportedly not consulted about it during production, perhaps we can place a little more weight on his opinion.

And he seems to have nothing but good things to say.

“They’re gonna like the characters,” he added. “To me, it’s all about character. If you like the characters… if you care… the scares generally work.”

“I’m sure my fans will enjoy the movie. I think they’re gonna REALLY enjoy the movie.”

And with early buzz suggesting a horrifying adaptation of Stephen King;s classic novel, it looks as though ‘It’ could end up taking its place as the number one horror movie of the year.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.”

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Steven Williams and Owen Teague.

Andrés Muschietti directed the film, based on a script by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ opens in cinemas on 8 September 2017.

