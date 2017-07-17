Stephen King leads tributes pouring out for horror legend George A Romero

Ben Arnold
UK Movies Writer
Legend… Stephen King among those paying tribute to the late George A Romero – Credit: AP

Stephen King has lead the tributes to the legendary George A Romero, the creator of ‘Night of the Living Dead’, who has died at the age of 77.

Romero died on Sunday, following a ‘brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer’, according to his longtime production partner Peter Grunwald.

King tweeted:


Fellow horror legend John Carpenter added:


Others including ‘League of Gentlemen’ and ‘Sherlock’ star Mark Gatiss, Robert Rodriguez and James Gunn also paid their respects.







Edgar Wright, the ‘Shaun of the Dead’ director, penned an entire essay about his debt to Romero, and about their friendship.

“It’s fair to say that without George A. Romero, I would not have the career I have now,” he wrote.


“A lot of people owe George a huge debt of gratitude for the inspiration. I am just one of many.”

He also recalled the time that Romero watched the movie, and then got in touch to tell him and star Simon Pegg what he thought.

“I remember standing in my flat in Islington when I got the call from him and he couldn’t have been warmer and kinder about the movie,” he said.

“I remember him saying that it was ‘an absolute blast’. That indeed became the sole poster quote for the movie in the United States. I frequently think back to this moment of standing in my house as the moment my life truly changed and the world got smaller.”

Romero is survived by his wife Suzanne, and his three children.

