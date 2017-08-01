‘Star Wars’: ‘Wonder’ Writer to Polish ‘Episode IX’ Script

Wonder screenwriter Jack Thorne is being brought on to do a polish on the latest draft of Star Wars: Episode IX, which has Colin Trevorrow on board to direct, sources tell Variety.

Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly wrote the most recent draft of the script.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac are expected to return – although that depends on what happens in The Last Jedi– with the installment eyeing a production start in January 2018.

While the Star Wars universe recently went through some turmoil after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go from the Han Solo spinoff, sources stress that this type of script treatment is normal for any major tentpole.

The movie has a release date of May 24, 2019.

Thorne is the creator or co-creator of several British television shows, dramas, and thrillers, including The Fades, The Cast-Offs, The Last Panthers, and National Treasure.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Rian Johnson had written a treatment for “Star Wars: Episode IX.” He did not, and the article has been updated accordingly.

