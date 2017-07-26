'Star Wars': Warwick Davis to Appear in Han Solo Film

Warwick Davis (Photo: Nils Jorgensen/Rex/Shutterstock)

Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis has joined the upcoming Han Solo standalone film.

When a Twitter user asked when fans could expect a sequel to the 1988 film Willow, Ron Howard — who is now directing the Han Solo origin story, and directed Davis in Willow — casually revealed that Davis has a part in the latest Star Wars tale.

“Glad you are asking for one! I directed Warwick Davis for the first time in 30 years today,” Howard wrote. “It made me happy.”

Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy https://t.co/yW8E19MPCn

— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 26, 2017

Davis also confirmed the news.

“Reminded me what a wonderful experience ‘Willow’ was, made so by your expert direction and friendship,” Davis tweeted. “After 30 years, you’ve still got the magic!”

Reminded me what a wonderful experience #Willow was, made so by your expert direction & friendship. After 30yrs, you've still got the magic! https://t.co/KzQd2bFtyH

— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) July 26, 2017

Davis first teased his casting on Star Wars Day, tweeting vaguely that he had “the privilege of actually being in that galaxy far, far away at Pinewood Studios.”

Happy #StarWarsDay! May the 4th be with you! Today, I have the privilege of actually being in that galaxy far, far away at Pinewood Studios. pic.twitter.com/OIm8qTnUKi

— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2017

Davis is no stranger to the Star Wars franchise. His first acting gig was as the fan-favorite Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi. Since then, he has continued working in the Star Wars universe, appearing in The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, and Rogue One. He also appeared in the Harry Potter films as Professor Flitwick.

Howard was named the director of the Han Solo film in June after Disney and Lucasfilm fired Phil Lord and Christopher Miller months into the shoot.

The spinoff stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It’s expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

'Willow': Watch a trailer:

Read more from Variety: