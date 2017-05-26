Star Wars very close to picking next anthology film

From Digital Spy

Fans across galaxies far, far away and right here on earth are on the verge of learning what Star Wars has planned for its third anthology movie.

Lucasfilm is currently developing a standalone adventure set in the Star Wars universe to premiere every other year. Rogue One was a smash hit last December, and up next is the untitled Young Han Solo film.

To ensure that a third Star Wars Story movie will reach cinemas in 2020, Lucasfilm is very close to deciding on which idea they'll be moving forward with.

Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

"We haven't identified [the story yet] yet," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair. "We have a couple of things right now that we're circling, and we'll make a decision between the two pretty shortly. It's probably for 2020, and we will make a decision by June."

There have been quite a few rumours about anthology films in development, with Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett being tipped as contenders to get their own movie.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that work is underway at Lucasfilm on many more films based in the Star Wars universe.

Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

"We've got a creative team actually thinking about what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories," the Disney executive said in March. "It's kind of mind-blowing spending an afternoon with a creative team thinking about that."

Next up is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be released on December 15. Watch the first trailer below:

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like