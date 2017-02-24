'Star Wars' Turns 40: See Iconic 'New Hope' Scenes Recreated With Anniversary Action Figures

On May 25, 1977, George Lucas unleashed Star Wars on an unsuspecting planet Earth. Lucasfilm and its partners are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film (now known as Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope). At last weekend’s New York Toy Fair, Hasbro unveiled its premium 6-inch Black Series figures based on the original, classic Kenner lineup. To mark the anniversary and show off the toys (set to hit shelves this May for $19.99 each), Hasbro commissioned some of the world’s top toy photographers to recreate iconic scenes from A New Hope using the new figures. Yahoo Movies asked each of the artists to provide some insight into their images, a mini director’s commentary of sorts; their words are included here along with the first extended look at these photos.