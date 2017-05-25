'Star Wars' Turns 40: 17 Other Movies That Premiered in the Summer of 1977

During the summer of 1977, Star Wars was the only movie anyone wanted to talk about. Blasting into theaters on May 25, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, George Lucas’s space opera shot down box-office records left and right during its lengthy run, remaining a fixture on marquees as summer gave way to fall and then winter. But it’s worth remembering that Star Wars wasn’t the only film that Hollywood released that summer. Here are the other movies that are celebrating their 40th anniversaries during the next three months, from the good, to the bad, to the downright obscure.