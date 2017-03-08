'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Footage Shown to Disney Shareholders

Daisy Ridley as Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (Photo: YouTube Star Wars/Screengrab)

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Disney shareholders were treated to some top secret footage Wednesday.

New footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi was shown, with Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller sharing details on Twitter.

The footage shows Luke (Mark Hamill) asking Rey (Daisy Ridley) who she is, as she hands him his long lost lightsaber. Other characters who appear include Chewbacca, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Finn (John Boyega).

This is technically the second bit of footage shown from The Last Jedi, after a February 2016 production announcement video picked up after the last scene of Force Awakens. Here’s more from Miller:

We just saw more “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, “Who are you?” Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017





Also making appearances in “The Last Jedi” footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017





One last thing on the “Last Jedi” footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017





More on “The Last Jedi” clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017





More on “The Last Jedi” clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn’t speak. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017





Rian Johnson directs the film, which includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast members Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New to the franchise this time around are Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

