'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Director Rian Johnson Shares Photo from Editing Bay on Instagram

After years of secrecy, putting this out there must be a relief for Rian Johnson.

The writer-director shared a shot from the editing bay for Star Wars: Episode VIII, one day after its title, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was revealed.

Johnson has said he’d written the title on his first draft of the script several years ago, and star Mark Hamill joked he didn’t want to know the name (because he was afraid of letting it leak).

The image from the editing bay is, appropriately, the title from the opening credits.

“Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning,” Johnson captioned the photo.

As for when the Last Jedi trailer will drop, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously hinted it’d be in the spring.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens Dec. 15.

