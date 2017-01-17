'Star Wars: The Force Awakens:' Graphic Deleted Scene Shows Chewie Ripping An Arm Off

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

And that, kids, is why you let the Wookiee win.

A recently unearthed clip that was cut from a version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Chewbacca ripping off the arm of Unkar Plutt after the Jakku junk dealer threatens Rey in Maz Kanata’s castle.

In the final cut of the movie, the entire interaction never takes place.

The clip, which has more than two million YouTube views already, was posted online recently. It may have been included in the Force Awakens 3D Collector’s Edition. Wherever it came from — damn, it’s pretty intense. And it is no surprise Disney hit the brakes on this.

Unkar, played by Simon Pegg, appears to be all CG in the rough cut scene — that is, until Chewie rips his arm off and it lands on a table, at which point the limb is physical.

Now, where have we seen this before…?

The gag (for those of you non-hardcore Star Wars nerds) dates back to 1977’s A New Hope, when Han Solo tells C-3PO to always let a Wookiee win — at games and just life in general — because they are known to rip people’s arms out of their sockets when they lose. The arm scene also is a call back to the Mos Eisley Cantina scene in New Hope when Ponda Baba gets his arm sliced off by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Check out the clip below:

