'Star Wars' Spoof in the Works From 'Scary Movie' Team

By Rebecca Ford, The Hollywood Reporter

The farce awakens.

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, the duo known for the parody films including the Scary Movie franchise, Epic Movie and Vampires Suck, will next take on the iconic Star Wars franchise with their latest film, Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.

Friedberg and Seltzer will write and direct the Star Wars spoof, which is eyeing a Fall 2017 shoot.

Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner. Covert Media also is financing the project, and launching worldwide sales in Berlin.

“Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into what audiences love,” said Hanson. “Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.”

Covert’s Elissa Friedman, Media Content Capital’s Sasha Shapiro and Anton Lessine and Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein will executive produce the film.

Star Worlds is the second project announced under the two-year first look deal between Covert and Broken Road. The partnership is currently working on the underwater action thriller Resurface, which will be directed by Paul Franklin.

Along with writing Scary Movie, Friedberg and Seltzer wrote and directed 2008’s Disaster Movie, 2010’s Vampires Suck and 2014’s Best Night Ever. They are repped by Paradigm and Fourth Wall Management. The deal was negotiated by Covert’s Chet Devaskar, executive VP legal and business affairs and paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.