'Star Wars' speeders race through New York for epic Halloween stunt

If you live in New York City, you might’ve already seen one of the best DIY Halloween costumes this year. Jesse Wellens and Casey Neistat are the YouTube stunt makers behind that real-world magic carpet and Silver Surfer costume. This time, they brought to life Star Wars speeders and pulled off a Stormtrooper chase on the streets of the Big Apple.

New York has seen somebrow-raisingsights, and these folks are usually at the forefront of what’s happening.

“I think we might win Halloween,” Wellens tweeted with photos of their shoot.