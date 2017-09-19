These new Star Wars shoes are a dream come true for Rey cosplayers
‘Star Wars’ fans love dressing up as their heroes, but recreating intergalactic fashion trends on Earth can sometimes prove harder than bullseying womp rats in a T-16. It’s not like you can just pop into Jakku’s equivalent of Primark to pick up the latest in Resistance-friendly fashion.
Luckily then, for fans of Daisy Ridley’s Rey, ethical shoe brand Po-Zu has released a series of screen-accurate boots in collaboration with LucasFilm that cosplayers across the galaxy are going wild for, and they’re all ethically-created from sustainable materials.
They have a range of shoes inspired by the footwear of Poe Dameron, Finn, Chewbacca, First Order Stormtroopers, and even BB-8, but it’s the Rey boots that have fans going crazy, and it’s not hard to see why.
Read more
Star Wars 9 delayed
BB-8’s evil twin revealed
Obi-Wan spin-off details
1.3k