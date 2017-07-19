'Star Wars': Ron Howard Shares First Glimpse of Donald Glover as Young Lando Calrissian

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

You ol’ pirate.

On Tuesday, Ron Howard got Star Wars fans all worked up when he shared a picture of what is clearly a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

“Lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor,” Howard wrote along with the photo.

True, the image is small, but it’s still the first look at Glover in costume as the character. (A cast photo, with most of the stars in street clothes, was released in February.)

Howard, who took over the reins of the Star Wars stand-alone after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired in June, has been putting little teases on social media as production continues to roll along.

Last week, Howard shared a photo of a wardrobe that just has to belong to Lando. And on Monday, he shared a profile shot of a young Chewbacca.

The untitled Han Solo film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, opens May 25, 2018.

And some of Howard’s other recent teases:

