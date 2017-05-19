'Star Wars' Is Resurrecting 'Rogue One' Heroes Cassian and K-2SO – and Prequel Jedi Mace Windu Too – in New Comic-Book Series

We know for certain that the heroes of last December’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story won’t be returning to the Star Wars movie universe in any upcoming sequels, due to the fact that most perished during their mission to steal the plans for the Death Star and deliver them to Princess Leia and the Rebel Alliance. Yet fear not — we haven’t seen the last of those do-gooders, thanks to a newly announced comic-book prequel series that, in August, will recount how two of the film’s characters first partnered up for intergalactic adventure.

Written by Duane Swierczynski, with art by Fernando Blanco, Star Wars: Rogue One — Cassian & K-2SO Special No. 1 will detail the first meeting between Diego Luna’s Rebel captain and his trusty reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO (voiced, in the film, by Alan Tudyk), and explain how the unlikely odd couple became one of the most fearsome galactic duos this side of Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. As Swierczynski says, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be invited to tell a small piece of that story. And it was even cooler that I was asked to write about the first meeting of Cassian and K-2SO — easily my two favorite characters in the movie. What can I say? I love bad-asses and robots.”

As if the resurrection of two Rogue One heroes wasn’t enough, Mace Windu — the noble Jedi Knight played by Samuel L. Jackson in George Lucas’s prequel trilogy, who perished at the hands of Anakin Skywalker and Senator Palpatine — is also getting a second lease on life (which we’re certain Jackson is happy about). In the five-issue Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu, the Jedi will embark on a quest that takes place during the Clone Wars. Written by Luke Cage TV writer Matt Owens, with art by Denys Cowan, the series will focus on Windu’s moral dilemma of upholding the Jedi’s pacifistic code while also leading soldiers to war.

Marvel has already published two printed prequel series — last year’s Obi-Wan and Anakin, and this past February’s Darth Maul — while a separate six-issue comic adaptation of Rogue One began rolling out in April, so it’s clear that these latest titles are part of an ongoing strategy to truly flesh out Star Wars’ sprawling sci-fi mythos. Cassian & K2SO is due to hit store shelves on Aug. 9, and Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu is set to begin in Aug. 23.

Watch: Our Gruesome Countdown of Every Lost Limb in the Star Wars Galaxy:



