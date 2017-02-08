'Star Wars' Scoop from Daisy Ridley? Watch Judi Dench Dig for Answers on Josh Gad's Behalf

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Gad has enlisted some help in his ongoing quest to get Daisy Ridley to spill the beans about this winter’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This time, the actress who plays Rey has to face off against not only Gad’s all-seeing camera, but the steely glare of none other than Dame Judi Dench.

The latest video — the third to date in a series that started last month — ups the ante in the war of wills between the two stars of the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express, by bringing in a third actor from the Kenneth Branagh-directed remake: the none-more-deadpan Dench, who definitely isn’t reading the questions off cue cards just off-camera at 0:32:





Of course, not even Ridley can stand up to Dench’s questioning, seemingly beginning to answer them with an “OK —” before the video abruptly ends. On the plus side, this does suggest that Dench herself could answer questions about Rian Johnson‘s follow-up to 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, if anyone had the guts to ask her.

By bringing in Dench, the latest video highlights how the series of social media skits is also managing to stealth-market Branagh’s Orient Express, which will be released just weeks prior to The Last Jedi, on Nov. 22. Other stars in the movie include Penelope Cruz, Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., and Branagh himself. Which one will next be recruited to tell the internet what happens in Star Wars?

