Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off movie in the pipeline

The next ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movie will explore the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In early talks to direct is veteran British director Stephen Daldry, the Oscar-nominated helmsman of movies like ‘The Hours’ and ‘Billy Elliott’, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sources tell the industry mag that while there’s no script yet, but Daldry would likely also be involved in that side of the production.

It’s the third spin-off movie outside of the core ‘Star Wars’ movies, with ‘Rogue One’ released last year, and the Han Solo movie currently in production under director Ron Howard.

There’s are reportedly also plans for further Star Wars universe movies on characters like Yoda and the bounty hunter Boba Fett, but it appears that the Kenobi movie will be heading into production first.

(Credit: Lucasfilm)

Obi-Wan, played by Alec Guinness in the original trilogy, was the mentor to Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, struck down in ‘A New Hope’ by Darth Vader, but then reappearing as a Jedi spirit in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’.

Ewan McGregor then picked up the mantle, playing the younger Obi-Wan in all three of George Lucas’s prequel movies.

McGregor has previously expressed in interest in reprising the role, however, sources tell THR that what with there being no script yet, there’s no actor attached either.

Plus, it’s perhaps more than likely that the movie will be an origin story – like the Han Solo movie – putting McGregor out of the running.

The Han Solo movie, starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young galactic smuggler, is due out on May 25, 2018.

Meanwhile, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ lands on December 15.

