Star Wars: Millennium Falcon spotted on Google Maps

The Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Credit: Lucasfilm

It managed the Kessell Run in just twelve parsecs…

But the Millennium Falcon was too slow for Google Maps.

The ‘Star Wars’ franchise has been shrouded in secrecy since ‘The Force Awakens’ was first announced… but it looks as though even the combined might of Disney and Lucasfilm can’t keep Google Maps away from the set.

Spotted by our pals at Jedi News, the Millennium Falcon can be spotted on the backlot over at Longcross Studios… and it’s a pretty cool sight.

But when was this photograph taken?

Something fun. Go on Google maps. Type in LONGCROSS studios. Zoom in. See what you can find… satellite view ne… https://t.co/VALJNNNH4J pic.twitter.com/Eae7n3Mfw5 — Jedi News (@JediNewsUK) June 16, 2017





It makes sense that the Millennium Falcon can be found there – after all, ‘Star Wars: The last Jedi’ shot several scenes at Longcross Studios back last year.

And with Rey tracking down Luke Skywalker to his island retreat, it should be no surprise to see the Millennium Falcon reappearing in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ sequel.

But will the same Falcon be used in the Han Solo spin-off?





That remains unclear… but this particular satellite image was taken on 24 March 2017.

That could suggest that Longcross Studios will be hosting the Falcon once again – this time for a young Han Solo. But perhaps more likely, is that the Millennium Falcon is part of the ‘Last Jedi’ reshoots.

Either way, it’s cool to see the Falcon out in the wild.

And we can’t wait to see it back on the big screen.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

