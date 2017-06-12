Star Wars: Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber up for auction

Obi-Wan gives Luke his first lightsaber - Credit: Lucasfilm

It’s an elegant weapon for a more civilized age…

And now Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber could be yours.

It’s one of the most iconic weapons of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise – Luke’s lightsaber has appeared throughout the saga. Originally owned by his father, Anakin Skywalker, it was his weapon of choice throughout the prequel trilogy… and was eventually given to Luke at the beginning of the very first ‘Star Wars’ movie – ‘A New Hope’.

It’s even featured in ‘The Force Awakens’ – given to Rey by Maz Kanata…

And now you can get your hands on this Jedi relic, too.

‘Star Wars’ fans will get the chance to bid on Luke’s original lightsaber during the upcoming Profile Hollywood Auction 89 in Los Angeles from 26 – 28 June.

And it comes with an impressive heritage…

Since appearing on screen in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, the lightsaber has been owned by ‘Star Wars’ producer, Gary Kurtz. But now it looks as though the iconic hilt will be finding a new home.

Rey returns the lightsaber to Luke – Credit: Lucasfilm More

How much do you have to pay for an original lightsaber?

Well, the item has been valued somewhere in the region of $150,000 – $250,000.

And the last time a screen-used version of Luke’s lightsaber sold at auction, it fetched a whopping $240,000.

Of course, the lightsaber isn’t the only impressive piece of ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking you can pick up the auction, with a number of original conceptual artworks by Tom Jung which were used to create the iconic posters for the original Star Wars trilogy.

And did I mention they have a complete, screen-used R2-D2?

Mark Hamill (and his iconic lightsaber) will next appear as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

