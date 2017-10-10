Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster hides an Easter Egg in plain sight

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is barely two months away, and as fans of the series everywhere delight at the newly released trailer and poster, one observant fan has noted what would appear to be a big old Easter Egg in the artwork.

While the poster for the upcoming eighth episode in the iconic space saga would appear to put series figureheads Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) front and centre, with their younger costars surrounding, if we look a little closer we can see hints of another classic ‘Star Wars’ character.

Imgur user Whythelongplayface spells it out for us clearly: the image formation would seem suggestive of the shape of Darth Vader’s helmet.

Darth Vader’s helmet hidden in plain sight? (Credit: Disney, Imgur/Whythelongplayface) More

While to some of this may seem a bit of a reach, drawn out like this it seems hard to believe such an image formation was chosen by accident. And it would seem to make sense for the film.

Whilst Darth Vader is long since dead in the ‘Star Wars’ timeline by the events of ‘The Last Jedi,’ ‘The Force Awakens’ made it clear that the Jedi-turned-Sith Lord’s legacy is a key influence on his troubled grandson, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The most recent trailer for ‘The Last Jedi’ appears to show both the First Order commander and fledgling Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) experiencing doubts about the balance between the light and the dark side of the Force – and no figure embodies that struggle so much as Vader.

Still, symbolism’s all well and good – but could this be a subtle hint that Vader might in some capacity make an appearance in ‘The Last Jedi?’ Well, anything’s possible in ‘Star Wars,’ but we wouldn’t necessarily hold our breath there.

Vader’s last big screen appearance was in 2016’s ‘A New Hope’ prequel ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ – and there have been rumours that we might see him again in next year’s as-yet untitled Han Solo movie. (Once again, don’t hold your breath.)

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ opens in UK cinemas on 14 December. Watch the new trailer below.

Read More:

10 questions about the Last Jedi trailer

The best sci-fi movies of the 21st century

The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049



