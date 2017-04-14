'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Panel Photos: All Eyes On Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega and Co. at Celebration
After welcoming George Lucas and Harrison Ford among its guests on Thursday, Star Wars Celebration had no issues figuring out what to do for an encore: Friday in Orlando brought the new generation of fan favorites to Orlando for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel. To get the flavor of the jovial event hosted by Josh Gad, click through our picks of favorite photos from the event above.