Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelisation gets release date

As Star Wars fans, we want all the toys and merch as quickly as we can get our hands on them, which is why we're a bit sad about this.

The novelisation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi isn't due out until three months after the film has been released in cinemas, which seems ages away.

The book will be out on March 6 (and no, that's not a typo), the same day the film will be released digitally and on DVD and Blu-ray.

And talking about waiting for ages, Star Wars: Episode 9 has just been pushed back seven months to give director JJ Abrams more time to work on the project following the recent departure of Colin Trevorrow.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement: "With The Force Awakens, JJ delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."

Abrams will be sharing writing duties on Episode 9 with Chris Terrio, best known for his work on the Academy Award-winning Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Originally scheduled for release on May 24, 2019, Episode 9 will be moving back to Star Wars' now-traditional Christmas slot with a new December 20, 2019 release date.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14 and US cinemas on December 15.

