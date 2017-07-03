Star Wars: The Last Jedi - no trailer, but behind-the-scenes footage for D23?

If you’re waiting in anticipation of a new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer to turn up at the annual Disney expo D23, then you might be waiting a little longer.
According to reports, there won’t be a trailer… but thee might be something else to whet the appetite of the impatient Jedi.
Collider’s Steve Weintraub reckons that we’ll be in for a ‘behind-the-scenes’ footage type reel instead.
hearing we're not getting a new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D23. pic.twitter.com/stJE9k8Gqw
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 2, 2017
This would tally with the approach Disney took for both ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘Rogue One’ in past years.
Though a Disney expo event light on the ‘Star Wars’ could be more than a little on the disappointing side.
Fans may have to content themselves with hopes of some extra snippets from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and new Pixar movie ‘Coco’, both due out in November.
The event happens from July 14 to July 16 in Anaheim, California, home of the Disneyland resort.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is due out in the UK on December 15.
