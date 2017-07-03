Star Wars: The Last Jedi - no trailer, but behind-the-scenes footage for D23?

No trailer… no new trailer for The Last Jedi at D23, but possible behind-the-scenes footage – Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

If you’re waiting in anticipation of a new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer to turn up at the annual Disney expo D23, then you might be waiting a little longer.

According to reports, there won’t be a trailer… but thee might be something else to whet the appetite of the impatient Jedi.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub reckons that we’ll be in for a ‘behind-the-scenes’ footage type reel instead.

hearing we're not getting a new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D23. pic.twitter.com/stJE9k8Gqw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 2, 2017





This would tally with the approach Disney took for both ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘Rogue One’ in past years.

(Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Though a Disney expo event light on the ‘Star Wars’ could be more than a little on the disappointing side.

Fans may have to content themselves with hopes of some extra snippets from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and new Pixar movie ‘Coco’, both due out in November.

The event happens from July 14 to July 16 in Anaheim, California, home of the Disneyland resort.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is due out in the UK on December 15.

